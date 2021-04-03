Akothee accuses Kenyan authorities of sidelining her from government gigs

By Hussein Kiganda

Kenyan female music icon Esther Akoth has expressed her disappointment in Kenyan authorities especially the Mombasa County for not considering her on several gigs yet many other artists are considered.

Writing on her Instagram page , the singer wondered why she had not been called to appear on several events organised by Mombasa County.

She asked the authorities to come out and explain why they had sidelined her. If they could not do not call her because she is international so she is not considered Kenyan or she is too expensive for them like Hollywood star Lupita Nyonga.

She wrote: ” you mean the sun should burn me like this on this coast? And I have never tasted the money of the coast’s art. This coast?…Either I am an international artiste and I am not on the list of Kenyan artistes or it is the price that you can not reach…,”

The artiste however stressed that she can not be too cheap even if she wants to also be considered to be among those to take up the gigs. She said she is aware of all the events she has been sidelined but she is watching them.



