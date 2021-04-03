Crysto Panda reveals he signed an influencer contract with Swangz

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and media personality Crysto Panda finally opened up on the speculations that followed photos of him at music label, Swangz Avenue signing what looked like a contract. It was widely argued that he had signed a contract, joining the likes of Winnie Nwagi, Vinka and Azawi that are being managed by the label.

According to him, Swangz works with the makers of Bell Lager and therefore got him to work with them as a product influencer. “Swangz is working with Bell so I signed an endorsement with Bell through Swangz. But Ugandans like talking so I let them think what they want. I am a Bell influencer,” he said.

He also took a swipe at those he said never believed in his talent and kept thinking he would vanish after a while but are now surprised to see him signing contracts with brands, receiving award nominations and winning some.