Davido’s photos deleted by estranged fiancée Chioma off her Instagram

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian singer Davido’s estranged wife Chioma Rowlands has deleted all his photos off her Instagram page days after news broke he was seeing Instagram model Mya Yafai.

In February 2021, the singer was spotted with the model while on holiday in the Carribean holding hands, about a year after their first set of photos went viral on the internet sparking speculations.

Last year it was reported the two were not getting along very well, with allegations of domestic violence on Davido’s part that Chioma denied.

The only photo of Davido left on her Instagram page is of his ‘A Better Time” album cover that he shares with their son Ifeanya. Davido proposed to Chioma in 2019 shortly before the birth of their son.