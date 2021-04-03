Dre Cali vows not to disclose baby mama’s identity

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Dre Cali has responded to those putting him under pressure to reveal the identity of his baby mama weeks after welcoming a baby girl. According to him, the baby’s mother has asked him not to go public with her identity because she is a solitary character and therefore wants to remain anonymous. “My baby mama asked me not to disclose her identity to the press. She is a very private person,” he said.

However, he noted that they live together but not married yet. His argument is that he wants to be a responsible youth by taking charge of his responsibilities that at this point include raising a child.

It should be noted that the singer welcomed the baby, named Sonia on Thursday, March 25 and broke the news on his social media platforms without revealing the mother’s identity. It sent folks guessing till a section zeroed on his rumoured girlfriend, singer Vivian Tendo who later came out to say she was surprised by the public concern.