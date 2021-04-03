Feffe Bussi’ new song trashed by fans

By Hussein Kiganda

Famous freestyle rapper Frank Mukiiza also known as Feffe Bussi, has released his song dubbed ekyaana with it’s visuals.

Worked on by Wani as the audio producer and Jahlive for the video, the song does not sound original as his other songs.

The song lacks creativity and he sings the same verses and lyrics he has sang in some of his songs and freestyle sessions. At it’s release, even his fans were quick to note this. Some of his fans trashed the song saying that he did not put in any creativity. Others said he was losing his originality.

“I like being honest…Feffe Busi music is a good lyricist but ekyaana is an average song…NYC chorus, weak chorus, same lyrics, no room for thinking of new ideas. It’s not a good one. Kanyama still better Dan dis one,” Zwider Newboy.

“Weak bro, this time kibulamu blood. Though nice craft,”Brandons Kato commented.

“Same verse in two songs, this is my the rap Dada I know,” Rus’ okay Araali replied to the post.

“Not good as such buh me as a fefe Diehard I will keep enjoying,” Basha Mo wrote.

“Simanyi to kyalina lyrics. Sagala ontame,” Yaya Andy wrote.

“Bro ate same lyrics…as if I hear lyrics of amaaso brought hea…mwana ffe ompa katono enaku zino,” Nze Morgan Dt gave in his submission.

“Ate obizemu blood. Ekyakuletera okugejjaatekyatwala lyrics,” King Eddy De Rapper replied.