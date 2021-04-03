Ugandan artistes don’t merit Akon collabo

By Bayan Nalubwama

According to Reknown critique and radio resenter Eddy Ssendi, no Ugandan artists is talented enough to have a musical collaboration with Senegalese singer Akon.

“Akon cannot make a collaboration with any Ugandan artist because when you put Uganda’s East African Finest (Chameleon) on a weighing scale with the artists Akon has collaborated with, you realize that the artist outweigh Chameleon.” He said during a local television interview.

Ssendi chose Chameleon from the rest because according to him, he is the best musician in Uganda. He is however hopeful that the business that led Akon to Uganda is helpful to the citizens.

Upon arrival, Akon was welcomed by BET winner, Eddy Kenzo and later Bebe Cool, fuelling speculation a collaboration is on the cards