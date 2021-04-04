Abeeka band reveal why they left Zanzi band

By Bayan Nalubwama

After splitting from Sewa Sewa’s popular Janzi band, Dr. Tre, Jimmy Lubwama aka pages, Kevin Sekasi, Allan Okia and Micheal Ssebulime have opened up on why they started their own Abeeka band. ” The hard times we spent without working during the lockdown gave us alot of time to think and plan for this. We could not think about this while at Janzi because we were busy working all the time.” Said Dr. Tre on behalf of the band. Tre adds that ” We want to do new generation music. We want to sing about love among other topics the youths want. We want to play music that fits in both festivals and corporate events.” He however applauds Janzi band for nurturing and connecting them to the entertainment world.