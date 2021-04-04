I‘m happy to engage with Akon, says President Museveni

On Friday, Senegalese- American rapper jetted in Uganda for his investment and business plans. He later later moved to Rwakitura to meet the president and first lady.

During his visit, President Museveni revealed that he was happy to engage with Senegalese-American musician Aliaune Damala Badara Thiam alias Akon and his wife Rozina Negusei who visited him and the First Lady at their country home in Rwakitura.

“Akon and his wife have come to Uganda in search of business opportunities in several sectors like energy, tourism, and infrastructure development. I am happy to engage in such a discussion that will uplift our people and Africa at large,” President Museveni tweeted.

Akon arrived in Uganda on Friday morning for a business visit. This follows a recent visit by his wife, Ms. Rozina Negusir in January this year.

During his visit, Akon met President Museveni to discuss different investment opportunities in various sectors of Energy, tourism, infrastructure development, among others, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Mama Janet Museveni and I told Akon and his wife that Uganda is the best tourism destination, known for its fantastic weather, considering that we are right on the Equator but with a high altitude. This is unique! There are only about two other places gifted that much,” the president tweeted.