Disunity is stopping Africa from greatness- Akon

By Bayan Nalubwama

Senegalese musician turned business man Akon has revealed why even with so many resources, Africa has failed to outshine other continents.

“We don’t come together. We don’t trust each other. We are always competing.” The international star who is currently on a business visit in Uganda said this during a press conference that happened at the office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

Akon added ” The biggest link that’s the weakest for Africans is Unity. The more we decide to come together, we will be unstoppable.” He stressed that when Africa unites, she becomes alot stronger and gets in a better position where everyone has access to the available resources and can use them to get further. He believes in Africa where everyone travels freely through out the continent.