Fabiola named skin care product ambassador

By Ahmad Muto

Socialite Anita Fabiola is finally back on the social scene, this time a result of a sweeping fad that has seen entertainers become product ambassadors for different brands. She was named the ambassador for Minama Skin Care at Garden Inn in Kitante. She is now charged with popularizing the product to its target market.

Anita Fabiola totally went off the social scene after exiting her co-host television show host position at a local TV station and went public with her boyfriend Mark Ronald.

Her gig with Minama comes a week after hair product, Darling named singer Lydia Jazmine ambassador and days after Movit named singer Baby Gloria as their ambassador.