Harmonize vows to run for MP despite Magufuli’s demise

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian crooner Harmonize has confirmed he will still vie for a parliamentary seat despite the passing of his mentor, former president John Pombe Magufuli.

The Konde Music boss revealed to the press that he is still enthusiastic about Tanzanian politics and will still run for the Tandahimba parliamentary seat even in his main supporter’s absence. According to him, his goal is to work hard and do the right thing for his people in honour of Magufuli.

“To be honest, Magufuli used to say we will always remember him for the good he has done for this country, I will honour his memory and advice by doing exactly that, the good to my people,” he said, adding that “his dream of me becoming an MP could come true. Inshallah I will keep pushing, thank you.” Magufuli proposed the star way after he had ditched WCB and launched his own label dubbed Konde Gang Worldwide which is a regional music power house.