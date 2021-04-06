Lwasa defended by wife over ex Nabatanzi

By Ahmad Muto

Masaka based businessman Emmanuel Lwasa’s new wife, Angel has defended him from critics that lambasted him for revealing their relationship secrets with media personality Diana Nabatanzi.

According to Angel, Lwasa has all the rights to speak about his time with Nabatanzi because he knows her well and their experience together. She also noted that she is ready to add more children to Lwasa’s 18 to make 30 as he wishes.

“My husband has the right to speak the way he wants and also he is the one that knows Nabatanzi. I don’t know her. I will give birth to the other children to make 30 children. If I accepted the wedding, why not this?” She wondered.

This comes after a video went viral on social media weeks ago of Nabatanzi allegedly claiming that Lwasa cannot sire children to which Lwasa responded by revealing the number of children he has fathered so far.