Nudes made me regret career choice – Cindy

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Cindy Sanyu has revealed that the one time she wished she never considered becoming an artiste was when her nude pictures leaked. That she was left devastated and confused about how they got on the wrong hands yet she had only shared them with her then boyfriend, Mario Brunette who is now her ex and baby daddy.

“My first regret joining the music industry was my nude pictures that leaked. I was so hurt. I knew if I was not an artiste, it would not have stuck in the public domain for more than a year. I would have been okay,” she said.

Cindy explained that because didn’t have a laptop then but wanted to share some photos with Mario, she went to a Café that she later suspected leaked them. “At first, it gave me a hard time thinking about how they got out. Then later it hit me that I had used a café to send them to my boyfriend, who is my baby daddy. I didn’t have a laptop. We were in along distance relationship. Then about two weeks later they were in the press. I don’t know if I didn’t close my account and the café people got them,” she explained.

However, she noted such among other rumours about her partly contributed to the growth of her brand.