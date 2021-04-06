Rema fans amazed at Amaal’s vocal strength

By Bayan Nalubwama

Songbird Rema Namakula and multi award winning star Eddy Kenzo’s daughter Amaal Musuza has left her mother’s fans contemplating a talented vocalist years to come.

This was after Rema shared a video of Amaal singing in Mandarin on her social media platforms.

In the video, Amaal hits strong high notes a thing that leaves followers in admiration and comparing her strong vocal cords with some of the big artists in the country.

Shirah: “But she is hitting a note some artists can’t. Are you aware?

Sophie Nakintu: “Great vocals there some of us can’t sound like that unless in our dreams.”

Riah Mariana: “I don’t know why I am laughing but surely there is an angelic voice within little Aamal.”

Vicky Lora: “She has a calling in music. Nice melody at such an age.”

Tattu Magala: “She’s gonna be a great musician. Check the way she’s controlling her voice.” Karungi Brenda: ” She is still young but her voice is magical.”

