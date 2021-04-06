Ykee Benda begs for Akon collabo

By Ahmed Muto

Singer Ykee Benda is yet to cease begging for music collaborations from visiting international music stars. On Monday, April 5, he took to Twitter to beseech Akon and his handlers for a music collaboration stating that Akon is one of the reasons he considered becoming an artiste.

“Please let Akon know I would love to do a big African Banger with him before he builds that city….He’s one the biggest reasons am doing this music man. #AkonVumbulaYkee.”

It should be noted that when America rapper and producer Kanye West visited Uganda in 2018, the ‘Superman’ singer also took to Twitter to beg him for a music collaboration and we can confirm, Kanye left Uganda without seeing the tweet and collaboration never happened.

The closest got to an international music collaboration was working with American R&B star Jason Derulo in 2018 on a song titled ‘Colours.’ It was set to be performed at the opening ceremony of the FIFA world cup in Russia but it didn’t happen because Derulo got dropped from the list days to D-day.