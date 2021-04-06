You are forever upcoming-fans sting viboyo

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Viboyo Oweeyo has come under attack from his fans. They claim he has been an upcoming musician for 15 years and has no moral authority to talk among musicians.

“I thought Viboyo was among those “legends” who run around this nation boasting on how they lifted this music industry from one to ten but it seems I was wrong,” a fan says.

According to one of the fans on social media, he does not have any difference from muyayu singer Mudra or Tumbiza sound star Eezzy. The only difference with them is that he is upcoming for 15 years and these two are upcoming for a year. In that upcoming category, he is indeed a legend.

The attack came after the singer questioned the public how Uganda benefits from Akon’s visit yet he is not posting or writing anything about Uganda on his social media handles.



“You are UPCOMING artist for last 15 years, you are a failure,” a fan called D Jaay Belovely took his shot in a comment on his post.

