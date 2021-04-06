Zulitums fans praise his latest video

By Bayan Nalubwama

Multi-talented artist Zulitums must be over the moon after fans crediting his newly released video of his counting on you song.

Just like in his other music videos, the song is of a vintage setting but with a storyline depicting things that happened in the 1970s.

Counting on You video tells a story of how the late former President Idi Amin Dada snatched his wife, the late Sarah Kyolaba Amin from her then boyfriend and revolutionary mechanized band member Jessy Gitta Kasirivu.

In Zulitums’ video, comedian Salvador acts as president Idi Amin, Zulitums as Jessy Gitta and Laureen as Kyolaba.The video was shot by Sasha Vbyz and fortunately for Zulitums, he only gets tortured and later reunites with his woman.

The entire storyline has left fans in admiration and Inspired feedbacks on his YouTube channel

Betty. S. Lunkuse: ” I love this Video! Epic storyline, the picture is great. Everything is on point. The costume. The acting. I am sold…”

Lian Ntongo: “This kind of creativity I’ve never seen, thanks for the story, it’s as if a full movie. I can’t stop watching it again and again. Everything is just excellent. The voice, the tune, the video, what should I say only that thank you, That’s my Uganda

.Jojo TV: “The video has reminded me that love is real.”

Humphrey Mutebi: ” This song carries so much emotion and tells a story, time stops when I listen to your good music. My heart stops and I get carried away.”

Gerald Nashawo: ” Creativity is so lit depicting Idi Amin’s ruthless acts…”