Bebe Cool’s son disapproves critics with stunning goal

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bebe Cool’s son, Alpha Ssali stunned local football fans on Tuesday after he scored a goal that left many in awe. Alpha who recently represented Uganda at the AFCON U17-20 faced criticism from a section of the public in regards to his talent but days after getting promoted from the Proline U-17 team to the main team, he disapproved his critics.

His father Bebe Cool who was present during the match against Myda FC didn’t hide his excitement as he was the first person Alpha celebrated the goal with. Moments later, Bebe took to social media.

“Alpha Thierry Ssali magnificently scores his first goal for Proline Football Club. I’m proud of you my boy. Thank you Allah,” he tweeted.

FUFA Uganda tweeted: “This is Uganda U20 forward AlphaThierry Ssali’s spectacular goal for @ProlineFC vs @mydafc in the 1st leg of the #StanbicUgandaCup at the Omondi Stadium.”

His club, Proline tweeted: “Watch such a beauty of a goal from Alpha Thierry Sali against MYDA FC in our 4-1 win in the 1st leg of round of 32 in the #StanbiUgandaCup.”

That was followed with a number of people praising Alpha for the talent he displayed, a contrast to the criticism he has been receiving.