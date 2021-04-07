Bobi’s application blocking armoured car recall by URA dismissed

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and former presidential candidate, Bobi Wine through his lawyers failed to secure a temporary injunction stopping the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) from recalling his armoured vehicle for verification.

Bobi Wine had petitioned court seeking the injunction barring the URA and its agents enforcing the letter calling for the Toyota Landcruiser, registration number UBF 667 F for a re-verification process.

In his ruling, Justice Emmanuel Baguma on Tuesday, April 6 said Bobi failed to produce evidence illustrating that re-calling the vehicle for re-verification will cause him harm that cannot be compensated. Therefore, he dismissed the application.

Bobi Wine petitioned the High Court last month challenging the decision by URA to recall his vehicle. URA commissioner for customs Abel Kagumire in a letter, argued that during assessment, it was never declared that the vehicle is armoured.



