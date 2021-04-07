I almost quit comedy over a South Sudan gig – Pablo

By Ahmad Muto

Comedian Pablo Kimuli has revealed that a gig in South Sudan once made him contemplate quitting comedy. While appearing on Comedy Store, he said he put in a lot of effort while preparing for the gig only to get there and fail to make them laugh.

He noted that after the show was advertised, the South Sudanese took to his YouTube channel and watched all his videos. When he got on stage he outdid himself not knowing they knew what they wanted and were waiting.

“I almost quit comedy because of a South Sudan gig. I went there and little did I know that those people had gone to my Youtube channle and watched everything. I think they crammed and even took notes.

On stage I wanted to be relevant so I started researching for content about them; Rieck Machar, Salva Kiir. On stage I cracked the first joke, they didn’t laugh, second joke, they laughed in installments yet those were hot jokes. I had pretested them around South Sudanse. When my time was up. I said thank you and one guy got up and said there are some jokes you have left out.”

According to Pablo, he wanted to just ignore the man calling and exit the stage after he told him the whole joke himself. But the organizer whispered to him that the man was an army General. He had no choice but to start over what became a request hour. It was only then that they laughed as they kept requesting for more of what they had seen on his YouTube Channel.