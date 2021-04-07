I can never give girls transport Money-Bruno K

By Joan Murungi

Singer Bruno Kiggungu alias Bruno k is one of those artistes that have come out to name his worth when it comes to a relationship. For that he cannot do, he is responsible.

Kiggundu says that he can help out his beloved girlfriend with things like tuition and other things but not transport money.

“You can’t tell me that you love me and you can’t afford to raise the transport kamoney to come and visit me. Truth is, I don’t give transport money,” Kiggundu said.

Kiggundu adds that he can only give transport once in a while when he has told his girlfriend to come and see him himself. This is only when it has come as a matter of urgency and he is the reason as to why the urgency has come in.