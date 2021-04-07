Lupita Nyongo spites Kenyans by visiting Tanzania

By Ahmad Muto

Mexican-Kenyan Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o surprised Kenyans on Monday, April 5 by visiting Tanzania months after Kenyan Ministry of Tourism and Kenya Tourism board skipped her and chose US model, Naomi Campbell as their ambassador.

While in Tanzania, she made sure to provoke Kenyans by visiting various attraction sites including the popular Serengeti. While there, she took a bunch of pictures that she shared on social media infront of elephants with the caption: “This is not a Zoom background, I promise! #Elphie in the #Serengeti.”

She left many Tanzanians excited that they camped under her post singing her and Serengeti praises.

Her visit to Tanzania comes on the heels of a wave of criticism directed at Kenya’s ministry of tourism for their decision to choose model Naomi Campbell as their tourism ambassador and not their own, Nyong’o. In their defence, they said they tried reaching out to her for five years all in vain. A section of Kenyans supported the decision claiming Nyong’o doesn’t visit the country often.