Magogo clears air on Cranes’ dismal display

By Paul Waiswa

FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo for the first time since the Cranes 1-0 loss to Malawi has come out to respond several comments that have been made in the aftermath of the failure to qualify.

Magogo who was meeting the media in a Quarterly engagement on Tuesday at Jevine Hotel in Kampala insisted he doesn’t want people to judge his performance as a FUFA President on qualification to AFCON.

“I have always said and I still insist that I don’t want to be judged on qualifying to AFCON. There are several items that lead to a qualification and if they are done well, definitely qualification becomes a guarantee. As FUFA we shall make an assessment and see what we didn’t do well, where we need to improve and find solutions.” He stated.

Magogo came out to indicate that players also deserve the criticism whenever failure comes their way.

“In Uganda, it is very unique that when the team fails to qualify, it is the coach, FUFA or Magogo that gets the criticism. When do the players get the stick?” He asked.

“We may only look at the game against Malawi but how did we play in the rest of the games across the entire campaign? Six games played but we scored only three goals but somehow Magogo deserves the blame. Look at our performance at CHAN, absolutely shitty. And when they return, they are demanding for money, what did they play?”

He went on to clarify that he doesn’t have a hand in the players summoned and when they fail, the blame shouldn’t be shifted.

As FUFA our responsibility ends at making players summoned available. We don’t influence who is called or who plays. Personally, there are some I wouldn’t summon because they haven’t been impactful for the last five years, but because I’m not the coach, I don’t question why they are summoned.”

On payment of players, Magogo lashed out the critics who he labeled ignorant of how the institution of FUFA operates.

The failure of Uganda Cranes to make the grade for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations was treated with scold given the lackluster performance in the qualification phase.

Uganda could only account for three goals in the six games played and faltered when it mattered most. A brilliant start saw the Cranes pick seven out of the possible nine points in the opening three games.

The team collected just a point in the final three games, including suffering defeat to Malawi in the final group game.