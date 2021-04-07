Ugandan comedians finally get president Museveni’s attention

By Paul waiswa

The many issues that have always created different forces from within the Comedians have fnally been rested. Finally, there is light at the end of the tunnel for The Uganda Comedians Association following President Museveni’s reply to their issue of the culture and creative industry.

In a letter penned to them that we have come across, the president admitted to seeing a document from the Uganda Comedians Association which has useful ideas.

“By copy of this letter, I am directing the minister of Finance, planning, and Economic Development to study your document and report to cabinet in the same meeting. The two issues involving finance, the tax on gadgets and assist the theft of copyrights and also stimulus package for creative industries,” reads part of the letter.

The president further directed the Permanent Secretary, Minister of Gender, Labor, and Social Development to be the contact person in dealing with all the issues raised in the memorandum.