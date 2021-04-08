Chameleone receives Covid 19 vaccine jab

By Musa Ssemwanga

As Uganda races to get its citizens vaccinated against the coronavirus, more and more people are responding positively.

Latest, is singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone. The Forty-one-year old announced via his social media handles this week that he had taken the all-important shot in his arm.

‘’COVID-19 Vaccination done today’ he captioned two pictures at a certain hospital receiving the vaccine.

Data from the Ministry of Health indicates that over 32,000 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the health ministry, Uganda is rolling out free COVID-19 vaccination ‘in a staggered manner’, which started with health workers.

The ministry is urging people to ‘ensure that you get the vaccine when your time comes’, offering assurance that the vaccine is ‘safe and effective’.



In all the districts outside of Kampala, the health ministry says COVID-19 vaccination is taking place at designated health center IIIs, IVs, general hospitals and regional referral hospitals