Comedian Mariachi’s dad laid to rest

Comedian Maricachi’s father has been laid to rest. Born 24, April 1963, Benard Sserwadda Mpokota was also the Area Local Chairperson for Kabumbi, Nansana.

According to Mariachi, Mr Sserwada died on April, 4th 2021 after losing a long time battle to Diabetes and high blood pressure.

Celebrated comedians, media personalities, musicians and fans paid their last respects to their comrade’s fallen dad both at the vigil and burial.

Among them included, Alex Muhangi, Mad Rat and Chiko, Kasuku, Zizinga, Spice Diana, Pastor Wilson Bugembe etc.

He was laid to rest on Tuesday, 6th April at his ancestral home in Katera shortly after his Requiem mass at Nansana Catholic Church.

Mariachi joins the list of Ugandan celebrities who have since lost their parent.s. The list also includes Sarah Zawedde, Leila Kayondo and others