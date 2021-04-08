Kenneth Mugabi fans finally substitute Naki with a new melody

By Bayan Nalubwama

Musician Kenneth Mugabi’s fans have finally found a replacement for the artist’s signature song “Naki.”

While at Lunkulu Island, during the Easter event that was organized by Bayimba Foundation, Mugabi officially introduced his latest song “Ssanyu” to the fans and to his surprise, the fans reacted with enthusiasm as they started singing along to a two weeks old song.

Party People at Lunkulu island (Photo: Bayan Nalubwama)

After the first performance of the song, the audience asked for an encore as they always do during the Naki performance.

Shouting “Ssanyu Ssanyu nkwagala” on top of their voices, one would think it was fans on the microphone with Kenneth on the guitar.

Two by two: Revelers sway to Mugabi’s music (Photo: Bayan Nalubwama)

Ssanyu was followed with Naki, partiers enjoyed the jam but only one female fan asked the song to be sung again as she volunteered to be Mugabi’s Naki.

The crowd was hyper during the performance

Ssanyu is off Kenneth Mugabi’s new album dubbed people of the land and it is also the sound track for Pearl Magic prime’s drama TV series called Ssanyu

