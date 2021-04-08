Nigeria, South Africa dominate Forbes Africa Icons list 2021

By Ahmad Muto

Following a list released by Forbes on Thursday, April 7, dubbed ‘The Forbes Africa Icons list, 2021,’ Nigerians and South Africa dominated the list. No single Ugandan made the cut.

Davido sits on top of the pile. He is arguably of Africa’s best artistes with a number of international awards under his belt.

Forbes Africa wrote a note on Davido: “The Nigerian artiste, who also graced the FORBES AFRICA 30 under 30 lit in 2018, told us that ‘it was people like P-Square and D’Banj’ who made him believe ‘that all this was possible,” Forbes Africa wrote.



Wizkid who is fresh from winning a Grammy award earned the description of one of Africa’s brightest and biggest stars.



At number 15 on the list is Burna Boy. He is particularly featured for his effort on the album ‘Twice as Tall’ that won him a Grammy award in the Best Global Music album category.

Mr Eazi who made it to Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list in 2020 also made the cut.

Others on the list are Omotola Jalade, Genevieve Nnaji, Funke Akindele and Chimamanda Adichie, Rose Leke, Ngonzi Okonjo Iweala, Swanky Jerry, Funke Akindele-Bello.

South Africans on the list are: Fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee at number two, Actress Connie Ferguson, Hollywood actress Charlize Theron, 56-year-old John Kani, Tendai Mtawatira, Comedian Trevor Noah at number 11, rapper Nasty C at 12, Yvonne Chaka Chaka at number 14, DJ Zhinle, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, athlete Caster Semenya, Siya Kolisi, Chad Le Clos, Elon Musk, Wayne Van Niekerk, Bonang Matheba, Natalie Dutoit.