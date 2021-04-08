No deposit, no kwanjula performance – Pallaso to Kabako

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Pallaso who has just reconnected with fellow singer Kabako who cancelled him immediately he and Sheebah stopped talking, has revealed that he received an invitation to Kabako’s kwanjula.

Kabako and his fiancée, Dumuna’s ceremony that is set for today, Thursday April 8, is to be graced by many industry people.

However, Pallaso noted that when Kabako delivered his invite, he also booked him to perform at the ceremony at a fee. But as of Wednesday 7, he was yet receive the deposit as per their agreement.



“Kabako gave me an invitation to his Kwanjula which means people have matured. It is of great honour. We also agreed he would bring a deposit for a performance at the ceremony but he is yet to pay. If he has invited me as a friend, I will show up and not perform,” said Pallaso.



It is important to note that when Pallaso worked with the Team No Sleep music camp, he particularly struck a chord with Kabako’s bestie Sheebah Karungi that saw them record among others ‘Go down low.’ Later, they fell out and he left the camp, stopped talking to Sheebah, and Kabako picked his side – Sheebah’s.