Aganaga abandoned his rival association for UMA’s 100m

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Khalifa Aganaga came out a month ago and announced that together with a group of upcoming artistes, they had formed their own association, a break away from UMA they called Kampala N’emiriraano Musicians Association and that was the last time it was in the news.

Now he has said despite running away from UMA because of fights, the reason he showed up at Nsambya Sharing Hall last week was to receive his share of the sh100 million that the president gave them. He made the revelation while appearing on Bukedde Radio responding to critics who have accused him of double standards and dealing.

“I showed up at Sharing hall after hearing the president had given us sh100M. The money is for us artistes that got affected by Covid -19,” he said.

But he also accused the UMA leadership of wasting a fraction of the money on unnecessary logistics, giving some to people who aren’t artistes and failing to give him his share. “The money these people have spent giving out the money to the artistes is more than what they have given out. They called everyone who has interest in music. The leaders pick their own people and line them up for money. I am yet to receive and I am asking them to give me my money,” he added.