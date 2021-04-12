Angella Katatumba claims she never wore slippers to court

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Angella Katatumba opened up about a story months ago when she got bounced from Buganda road court premises after she showed up in bathroom slippers. According to her, she can never go to court in slippers and the story was not true as much as photos to support it were taken.

But she noted that those slippers are her favourite footwear because being an entrepreneur, she also has a number of errands to run from time to time that she can’t do in high heels.

“It is a lie. I can never ever go to court in my favourite sapatu. By the way they’re my favourite footwear. This just your gossip. Usually, I wear it when I am running my errands. But people made a big issue out of it,” she explained.

She added: “I always have them in the car. You can’t hustle in high heels. I respect the courts. I can’t go to court in sandals, I am not stupid. That is why you don’t see me in hats in court.”

At the time she got bounced, she had gone to court to follow up on the case of her brother Rugiirwa Katatumba who was in prison over a debt.