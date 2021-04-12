DJ Shiru survives car accident

By Paul Waiswa

Popular disk jokey Kiberu Bashir a.k.a DJ Shiru got involved in a road accident reportedly near Garden City roundabout on Saturday night.

DJ Shiru rammed into taxis at round 9:30 pm while rushing for his Saturday night show.



His car was immediately towed to Jinja Road Police Station where it is currently parked together with the taxis that he rammed into.

The positive news about the accident is that the popular DJ was not hurt and no one sustained serious injuries.

DJ Shiru then took to his social media accounts and thanked God for having saved him from the accident that could have claimed his life.