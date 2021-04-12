Judith Heard in modelling school business

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

City slay queen and model Judith Heard is not letting any opportunity pass of late. She’s really investing a lot and tried to milk money from every corner in whatever way possible.

She has always been a model and she loves it so much however much we rarely see her on those big billboards posing, she does it especially at friend’s events like Abryanz.These also an inspiration to many that want to join the modelling industry.

Word reaching us is that she is opening up a modelling school to fulfill her longtime dream and make it come true. This effort is to inspire and encourage young and passionate people that love and cherish modelling. She wants to share the knowledge and skills that she has to such people that want to carry on modelling to a professional level.

She shared this news on her social media platform saying “Good morning my Angels, Finally my dream is coming true, it’s time for me to gift the new generation of the world’s modelling industry. Icons School of modelling will be open soon for you all,”she wrote.

Judith heard says the school will be called Icon school of modelling and will be for both girls and boys and will open on 1st July.