Ssempa claims Nwagi is a reflection of ‘sick’ society

By Ahmad Muto

City pastor and social critic, Martin Ssempa has stated that singer Winnie Nwagi is a ‘reflection of the sickness in our society.’ He has argued that Nwagi with her semi nude pictures and videos on social media is one disease that was here way before Covid-19 and despite her talent, she is an illustration of what society has come to.

“Winnie Nwagi is a reflection of the sickness in our society. It is one that came before covid-19. Now our ladies that have talent who would have been doing respectable things are into nudity. It is a sign our country is sick. It is an unprecedented moral crisis,” he said.

He also accused her and those that act like her on social media of sending men to jail and breaking up families because married and faithful men start having ideas after seeing their online activities.

He however conceded that Nwagi is beautiful with a nice body. “The bible says it is very degrading to be a beautiful woman without respect. Nwagi is a very beautiful woman God blessed with a nice body shape.”