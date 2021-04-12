Talent Africa begins search for ‘Next Music Star’

By Musa Ssemwanga

Talent Africa, a music talent hunt organization with an objective to improve and promote young acts in the country has concluded arrangements for The Pearl of Africa Star search (POA).

POA Star Search, according to music critics, will be the largest and most prestigious national music and tourism competition for amateur and unsigned solo talent in Uganda.

With a Television and online show, this search will run from the 9th of April to the 17th of July 2021 and will commence by participants sending in their 2-minute audition videos online where sixteen (16) of the best acts will be selected for the four (4) regional music retreats and tourism challenges.

The retreat will determine the top 12 finalists that will then proceed to the boot camp where they will be thoroughly trained about music and Ugandan tourism.

“Talent Africa is very excited to be the event management and production company organizing the Pearl of Africa Star Search which is poised to groom the next generation of music acts.

This music talent competition will prepare young Ugandan acts for fame and fortune in the music scene.

Together with our partners and sponsors, we look forward to creating an annual platform that will search for fresh new talent and explore Uganda’s amazing tourism destinations at the same time”. concluded Aly Allibhai CEO, Talent Africa Group last Friday at Kingdom Kampala.