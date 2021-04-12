Vision Group to gift Muslim fraternity this Ramadan

By Musa Ssemwanga

The Ramadan start date for this year is expected to begin on Tuesday 13th April 2021, following the sighting of the moon over Mecca.

On that note, Bukedde TV and Bukedde Radio have today launched a give back Ramadan promotion dubbed ‘Wali Wa IDD’.

The promotion is a partnership between these two Vision Group flagship broadcast platforms and Prestige Margarine and they aim at giving back to their listeners during the holy month season.

The annual promotion is slated to run until the end of the Holy month (Photo: Musa Ssemwanga)

Speaking on its launch today at Vision Group head office in Industrial Area Kampala, the Promotions manager at Bukedde Fm Simon Maseruka said that this annual promotion will run till the end of this holy month.

‘To win one has to listen to Bukedde Fm from 3am -5am during our daily ’ Daawa’ program hosted by Farid Mpagi.

Dorah Namala, a presenter on Bukedde TV1, said that for one to be considered as a winner, he or she has to call in during their ‘Tukyogereko Tv Programme that airs every Tuesday and Wednesday 10-11AM.

Our facilitators(Sheikhs) in these respective programs will pose questions to the public who in return will walk away with goodies from our main sponsors’ Prestige Margarine added Bills Mboijana.

Yasin Kazibwe a representative from Prestige Margarine thanked his customers for the support and pledged to give more even after Ramadan.

Both Sheikhs, Shafic Mafu and Yasin Kiweewa who were gifted with hampers at the launch hailed Vision group for their contribution towards the muslim community.

” Whoever gives to one who is fasting will have a reward like his, without that detracting from the fasting person’s reward in the slightest.” concluded Sheikh Mafu.