Bebe cool’s son welcomes bouncing baby boy

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Around February, Bebe cools eldest son who calls himself paper daddy but real names Ssali Hendrick welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

He has been dating low key and no one know about the baby mama neither does anyone have a picture of the baby.

While appearing on a local TV show interview, he confirmed fathering a baby from his long-time girl friend whose names remain anonymous.

should be noted that it was his dad who first broke out the news before him and he according to Hendrick did it out of excitement and nothing much had been shared by Hendrick about his bundle of joy. He says he is so happy about being a dad and is ready for the new experience and challenges.

He says he wants to keep his wife’s and child’s lives private and that why he is not sharing anything about them as of now. He says he only keeps music and friends to public but not his new family.

.