Bennie Gunter Former Manager Beaten

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

As we start the month of Ramadhan, things and life has not been moving on smoothly for a one Ibra Kats former Beenie Gunter’s.

He narrowly survived death yesterday by the boda boda mob as he tried to escape from talent Africa offices in Kololo. Before Bennie was signed to talent Africa, Ibra and him were very close friends and they even lived under the same roof but when things turned around, they separated as Beenie Gunter changed camp and got a family too.

A lot has been going on between the two men and as they tried to make them reconcile at the talent of Africa I Kololo, Ibra wanted to take it personal because of the many issues that were tabled and discussed that involved his name and character.

According to Talent Africa, they say Ibrah kats had hacked into Beenie Gunter’s social media accounts taking over his TuneCore account too.

. By the time he was invited to sort this out in a gentle man’s agreement with also surrendering all the passwords to Gunters social media accounts, Talent Africa had every evidence for such transactions that he made from the account, but he looked not ready to go by there request until when they promised to sue him.

When he noticed every situation was getting more serious and he imagined sleeping in cells, he ran out of the meeting and neglected the elevator of the six storied building and used stairs to take off and because of the noise coming from the Talent Africa building, he was cut off by a mob of boda boda riders thinking that he had stolen something.

He was arrested and handed over to Acacia police station after being saved by Aly Allibhai the CEO Talent Africa.