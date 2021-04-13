Crysto Panda releases nkwepikira visuals

By Hussein Kiganda



Teasing rapper Herbert Kityamuweesi also known as Crysto Panda released the visuals of his new song called Nkwepikira.



The visuals were directed by Swangz Avenue and it’s audio was made by Nessim. In the video, the singer acts as a lover boy who falls in love with a lady but can not reach out to her

. Dancing to the tunes of the video, the rapper seeks to impress the lady through a multiple of dance moves. Dreaming of marrying the lady, the rapper only manages to win the lady’s heart in a dream. He wakes up to find out that the lady is getting married to wealthy friend.



After watching the song, some of his fans expressed their love for the visuals but were disappointed in the audio. Others said that he copied another song.



“The video is super good but the audio is so fake. But that is his style,” a fan said.



“Thank you for showing us that U were inspired by salompasi hitmaker to join the music industry,”Christine Tiinah commented on Panda’ Facebook post.



“Blessings papa but biluma abayaye and kyolina omanya, it’s enough to me bro, cool down first and you bring better hit to add on your hits. Don’t destroy your hits with bored songs, please don’t stress your self. Cool down first,” Prompts Ken If wrote on his post.



“…the truth is this song is totally nonsense and meaningless,” Shan Adams commented on Panda’s post.



Most of the rapper’s songs do not seem to strike at their release but when time plays its own role, the songs become hits. Take an example of Kyolina omanya, bitwala, Kampala Takoma, ebiluma abayaaye and many others.