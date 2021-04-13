Female video director Mara decries discrimination

By Hussein Kiganda

Female director Marion Katushabe also known as director Mara has expressed her dissatisfaction in the music filming industry citing discrimination against her as a female.

Talking to the Kampala Sun, the director revealed that being a female director has not been an easy task to her because she is underestimated by clients mostly men.

“As female directors, I feel that there is too much discrimination in this thing. Many clients do not think that we can do work like the men. Even make directors too think that we can not do what they do…,” she narrated.

Mara added that despite the discrimination, she has managed to keep the energy at work and through delivering quality services, she has won trust from some clients.

I am just doing what’s extraordinary to prove to most of them that I am worthy it. The good thing with me is that I never give up no matter what…,” She said.

She said that what keeps her on the track is the passion she has in music video directing.

“I did that through commitment with no payment .Its my passion to be behind the camera to create different stories…,”she told us.

The director also manages a female model branded as WERA, who acts as a video vixen and a fashion designer. She has worked on projects like which is which for 14K Bwongo under Visan.

