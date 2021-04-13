Spice Diana’s closeness to Diamond Platinumz worries fans

By Bayan Nalubwama

Spice Diana fans have shown concern after the star girl appeared in a picture with Tanzanian Bongo Star Diamond Platinumz. In a picture that was shared by Spice Diana on her Social Media platforms, an interview was happening between the two artists but fans insinuate that Diamond stared at Spice as his next meal.

According to the fans, Diamond can’t be trusted so they are worried Spice might become another baby mama for the jeje singer something they don’t wish to see.

Denis Adima: “Don’t let him eat you, he spoilt for us Zari” Kasule Douglas Benda: ” This is how father Abraham looked at every woman he gave his many sons.”

Barbra Nanozi: “Kano nkalya in Diamond’s voice.” Roy Tyna: “…we thought the guy is now going to Sudan but hey, Ugandans we win again…our beloved muko at it again….”

Michell Da Queen: ” Father Abraham is like wow see what I have been missing. Please my Diana be careful we don’t want out two beautiful Ugandan ladies to go wasted just like that.”

Besides his Music, Diamond is popular for fathering children with three different women from Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya. Fans are worried that he might repeat the cycle before having kids in Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.