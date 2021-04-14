Balaam cautioned me against Radio & Weasel – Grace Nakimera

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Grace Nakimera has disclosed that she will never forget the time in her career when the Goodlyfe duo, Radio and Weasel picked the date she had announced for her concert to stage theirs in 2010.

According to the singer who now does gospel music, she was shocked to learn about it as the concert organizer, promoter Balaam Barugahare was. She stated that Balaam among others even sat her down to counsel her to push the concert to another date but she refused. Radio and Weasel’s concert happened at Hotel Africana while Nakimera’s happened at the KCCA Grounds.

“I set the date before Radio and Weasel. Later I heard they were having a concert at Africana the same date I was having mine at KCCA grounds. I was shocked. I was working with Balaam who advised me to change the date saying I might get in trouble. They sat me down at Sheraton Hotel and I will never forget,” she explained.

However, she notes that they never had a bad relationship after the concert like people were made to believe. She argued that because of the tension that was created between the two camps, they never managed to record a song together.

That was the concert where Nakimera got splashed with a concoction that was later hastily reported to be acid by the media.