DJ Bushbaby survives horrid accident

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality, consultant and former Vision Group Lifestyle and entertainment hub head, Michael Owor popularly known as DJ Bushbaby survived a nasty accident on Tuesday, April 13. According to him, he sustained fractures and raptured some internal organs. He noted that he is being monitored by physicians at IHK, Kampala and will be out of work for two months.

Through his WhatsApp, he shared the shocking development with his team.

“Dear Team,

Today I went through a near fatal accident. I sustained fractured hip bones. Raptured some vital internal organs. Physicians are monitoring my situation. Am stable for now pending possible surgery. I am under medical instructions to avoid intensive activities for 8 weeks. Keep fighting the good fight. Am with you in spirit and keep me in your prayers. I thank you!”

We wish him a timely recovery.