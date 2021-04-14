Faridah Nakazibwe wants to serve the Kabaka

By Bayan Nalubwama

Reknown TV host Faridah Nakazibwe has requested the King of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II to award her with a Kingdom ministerial slot so that she gets a life opportunity of serving the King and Buganda at large.

The request was made through her birthday message for the King on his sixty sixth birthday. “….grace me with one ministry so that I get to serve you and Buganda at large..” reads part of her birthday message to the King. Since she is dearly loved by many, fans stamped her request in the comments section requesting the King to honor the media personality with either the Information ministry or the ministry for ethics and integrity.

