I dumped Karole Kasita and song writing – Mudra

By Ahmad Muto

Songwriter turned singer Mudra has revealed that he stopped writing songs for singer Karole Kasita and other artistes eons ago claiming it is a very unproductive venture. He stated that the money songwriters get is very little for each song yet when the song turns out to be a hit, there is no way they get reconsidered financially and it hurts.

“Song writing in Uganda without copyright is non-productive. I used to write for Karole Kasita. I gave her her last project and stopped. The money for a songwriter is very little. How much do you think do they pay? Mudra,” he asks.

He argued that the arrangement between an artiste and songwriter should be open so that for as long as the song is playing, they earn as much as the artistes.

“I have made money from songwriting but it is so meagre that it is very shameful to tell anyone. An artiste can still go and get a different songwriter to write them a hitsong. They make a lot from my songs. I write for you a song and you go eat for years,” he laments.