Kabakas Birthday cake stirs negative comments

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

From yesterday’s celebrations of the Kabaka birthday, a lot has been being commented on about the event that happened at the Bulange Mengo. Unlike previous years where the Kabaka has been sharing cake with his invited guests inform of meant like roasted goat, this time it was real flour cake as he marked his 66th birthday.

However, the shape and colors of the birthday cake that was a cut by the king to serve his subjects left so many people wondering and throwing up all sorts of negative comments because of the way it looked, shape and colors. Many labelled it being unpleasant, not looking yummy and creamy thus not suiting to be cut by Kabaka at such a big day.

Comments attacked the cake maker maker saying he is the worst baker ever.

After all these rants and comments, the baker known as Nsibambi has come out to clear his name and brand saying that he wasn’t responsible the shape and color of the cake.

He says they were such details are always determined by the determined by the Royal family and not the baker and according to what they wanted this year, that’s the shape and color and so he had to abide and deliver the exact cake that they had chosen.