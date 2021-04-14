Nameless loses Instagram account to hackers

By Musa Ssemwanga

Celebrated musician David Mathenge who is popularly known by his stage name Nameless, lost his verified Instagram account that boasts well over 1.2 million followers to hackers.

Announcing the sad news to his fans and followers, the singer’s wife, Wahu Kagwi on her Instagram page, said that they were trying everything possible to retrieve the account.

She furthermore warned their fans to ignore any peculiar activities on Nameless’s page as they work to resolve the issue.

“Hey fam. NAMELESS INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT HAS BEEN HACKED,” Wahu posted on her Instagram.

She continued to add, “We are working to resolve the issue but for now please disregard any posts coming from Nameless Kenya account.”

Notably, since the hackers took control of Name less’s account, the page has been sharing posts related to football and one of the posts has been accompanied by the flag of Iran.

Singer Nameless adds to the list of numerous Kenyan celebrities that have lost their social media accounts to hackers with more recently being singer, Kenrazy.