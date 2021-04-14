St Nelly Sade robbed clean in Katanga slum

By Musa Ssemwanga

A few images of St. Nelly-Sade cutting children’s hair in Katanga have recently made a wave on social media catching the attention of users.

Under an initiative that he founded, ‘Build out Foundation,’ the luga flow rapper has taken it upon himself to offer free haircuts to the less privileged especially in remote areas something that contributes to the creation of a positive community.

However, he will leave to regret he’s recent tour to Katanga where he lost all most all his shaving machines.

Shortly after the incident, the Nzijukira singer ranted on his twitter handle about the incident. ‘Katanga, we lost some shaving machines but the outreach was successful’ he tweeted.

‘The area local council chairperson had warned me about his subjects that I should not trust either the young or old but I didn’t take him serious’ he said on phone when asked to comment.

It may be ”just a haircut” but it’s the kindness shown that makes such a person believe in humanity.’’ Said the former barber and now philanthropist.