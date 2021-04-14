URA sends Bobi to Internal affairs ministry for armoured vehicle clearance

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and People Power principal Bobi Wine’s armoured car that was taken to URA last week has to jump yet another hoop after the tax body informed him that to get it back, he has to seek permission from the ministry of internal affairs.

According to the URA corporate and public affairs manager, Ian Rumanyika when they are done with the re-verification, for Bobi to get back the vehicle, he has to get it from the internal affairs. He argued that if the vehicle is armoured, then it is a powerful machine that needs a security clearance.

He added that they have the vehicle at URA in Nakawa and the experts have been carrying out the exercise to establish if it is indeed armoured.

Initially, Bobi Wine’s lawyer, Anthony Wameli said they were told that to get the vehicle, a landcruiser UBJ 667F, they have to first get permission from UPDF. But when they contacted UPDF spokesperson, Lt. Col. Deo Akiiki, he told them the vehicle doesn’t concern them in any way whatsoever. He said it is URA that is responsible because the UPDF does not collect taxes.

Jacob Simiyu, the ministry of Internal affairs spokesperson confirmed that Bobi first has to get permission from Internal affairs.