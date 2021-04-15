200 rugby fans to get free booze

By Julius Senyimba

Kyadondo Rugby Club had the best prices for both bites and drinks. However, this grace period changed when Covid19 knocked on Ugandan doors.

Now, one has to part with 5k for a beer bottle, a thing that has seen many revelers drink in slow motion. Fast forward, this will not be the case this Saturday at Kyadondo as Nile Special Stout the title sponsor of the national rugby league will give out free beer to the 200 fans allowed at the venue for a league game.

This bonanza is one of the ways the sponsor uses to spice the games up since the crowds are small.

“We are nothing without fans and if we do not appreciate the few that endure and catch these games live then that will be a high tackle and a card offense,” Francis Nyende, the brand manager of Nile Special Stout noted.

The good news is, this will not be a one off as the next three weekends the same treat will be at three different hosting grounds as a total of 600 fans will have a starter on Nile Special Stout. On the day, defending champions Heathens and Warriors will battle in an early kickoff at 2:00pm before Buffaloes and Black Pirates lock horns.